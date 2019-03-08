Fogt Water Conditioning joins top sales group

ANNA — Fogt Water Conditioning, in Anna, has received a certificate of achievement from Aqua Systems for “remarkable growth in 2018.”

The certificate names the Anna firm as among the “nation’s fastest-growing dealer group, Aqua Systems Partner Services.”

Fogt Water Conditioning has been in business of 60 years and serves an area within a 50-mile radius of Anna. It is a family-owned business with two generations of the James and Betty Miars family.

The business sells and rents water conditioning equipment and sells salt by pick-up and home delivery. Drinking water purification systems, iron filters and sulfur-removal units are also sold.

Customers are homes, farms, schools, churches, factories and restaurants. Twenty-four hour service is available.