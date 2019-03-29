NetGain named to elite list

BELLEFONTAINE — NetGain Information Systems has announced that CRN, a brand of the Channel Co., has named NetGain to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list honors a select group of North American IT solution providers who have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

NetGain holds advanced certifications from numerous vendors including Microsoft, Cisco and VMware. Additionally, the company is a member of Trust X Alliance, a premier global community for top-performing solution providers. This membership allows NetGain to share its expertise and gain expertise from members around the world.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.