Credit union to host shred day

SIDNEY — Universal 1 Credit Union, 2835 W. Michigan St., will host a free community shred day, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the event, community members can take up to five boxes or bags of their personal documents for shredding. Drivers must remain at their cars while documents are being unloaded and shredded. All documents will be monitored, protected and shredded by Stericycle, the world leader in paper-shredding, and all documents will be securely shredded.

“Unfortunately, identity theft is an ongoing threat. This shred event is one of the ways Universal 1 Credit Union is reaching out and supporting our community,” said Dan Gouge, assistant vice president of member contact services. “Offering a safe and secure way to dispose of an individual’s sensitive information provides peace of mind to our community members who need to safely dispose of their documents.”

The credit union plans to host another free community shred day in late summer. Information will be announced as that date approaches.