Larson to present State of College address

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson will present a State of the College address, May 1, in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua campus.

The event annually informs community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.

In her address, Larson will provide an overview of highlights and accomplishments of the college, define strategic initiatives, and share future opportunities.

A continental breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with the address beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m.

The event is offered free of charge and is open to the community. Those interested in attending must register by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu by April 25.