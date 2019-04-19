Pioneer Electric visits school

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie fourth-grade students received a visit from Jodi Boerger, of Pioneer Electric.

Boerger brought an energy bike to show the students.

The ohioenergy.org website explains how, “the energy bike provides an opportunity to demonstrate energy concepts in unique and memorable ways. It allows riders to experience their energy being transformed into light and heat. The energy bike also promotes energy conservation and teaches lighting technology as it compares LED (light emitting diode) and CFL (compact fluorescent) light bulbs to incandescent light bulbs. As the power consumption increases by turning on more bulbs or appliances, the bike becomes harder to pedal.”

The students were excited to see energy in action. Fourth-grade teacher Allison Frilling said, “Students have been learning about sources and forms of energy, energy transformations and conservation of energy.”

Pioneer Electric will visit the Fort Loramie fourth-grade students, May 3, for an electricity safety demonstration.