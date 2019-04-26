Peebles store in Sidney to become a Gordmans

SIDNEY – The Peebles department store in Sidney will be converted into a Gordmans department store, which is slated to open in September.

Both Peebles and Gordmans are owned by Stage Stores. The company is opening 36 stores in June and 13 more in September, including the Sidney location.

“Converting stores typically close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening,” Stage Stores spokesperson Blakeley Graham said. “The Sidney community will enjoy Gordmans’ apparel and home décor merchandise, offering bigger deals and smaller prices.”

The company didn’t provide an exact time frame of when the Peebles store would close as part of the transition, but it did announce all current Peebles associates in Sidney will be offered jobs at Gordmans.

Earlier this week, Gordmans announced job fairs that are scheduled throughout May at its 25 new stores in Ohio that are opening in June, which includes locations in Bellefontaine, Celina and Greenville among others.

“Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, has fresh new merchandise deliveries arriving weekly; there will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family,” Graham said.

To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com.

