Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC named Center of Excellence

TROY – The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence.

The Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award was presented by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company.

The award recognizes outstanding clinical outcomes for at least two consecutive years, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC opened in 2015 to take a leading role in battling a growing health care crisis. Chronic wounds affect nearly 7 million people in the United States, and the number is expected to increase annually over the next decade. The wound care center at UVMC has provided more than 1,485 patients specialized treatment, often preventing amputations and helping patients return to active lives.

The center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The rising incidence of chronic wounds can be correlated to obesity, vascular disease, an aging population and radiation treatment side effects, which are often underlying causes. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of an affected limb.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer wound care services locally, and we are proud of the specialized wound care team,” UVMC President Tom Parker said. “This award says wound patients here are receiving an award-winning level of care close to home for residents in Miami County and the surrounding area.”

“I am honored to be part of such an incredible team, and the achievement of being named a center of excellence is well deserved,” said Dr. Namchi Le, M.D., medical director of the wound care center. “I am so proud that each team member cares for our patients with a team-oriented and compassionate approach. The wound care center has been good for our community and saves our patients a drive to a larger provider.”

“We follow treatment protocols specifically established for each type of wound. We utilize leading approaches to wound healing and remain current in new scientific advances in wound care,” said Christy Quincy, program director of the Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC. “Our treatment practices and protocols are designed to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.”

The Wound Care Center is made up of a team of professionals, including physicians with advanced training in wound management and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nursing staff trained in the care of chronic wounds, technicians who perform non-invasive studies and various therapies and experienced staff to assist with appointments, medical records and health insurance processing.

The services are designed to complement a primary physician’s care. Patients are frequently referred by their primary care physician, and the program operates by appointment. Based on an extensive evaluation, a customized treatment plan is developed to optimize the therapies best suited to address the patient’s needs. Care is administered on an outpatient basis.

UVMC offers these specialized services through a partnership with Healogics, the world’s largest wound care management company, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 3 million chronic wounds.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC is located in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 937-440-7888.