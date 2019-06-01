Airstream launches new e-commerce store

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailers, announced the launch a new website, Airstream Supply Company.

The site features stories of adventure, travel and craftmanship, complemented by curated collections of products available for purchase.

Part online magazine, part travel guide and part outfitter, Airstream Supply Company is a hybrid built on the foundation of Airstream’s nearly 90-year history. The stories within the Airstream community offered a unique opportunity for the brand to integrate existing content within a distinctive marketplace. From products that will enhance camping experiences to stories that will stoke the spirit of adventure, Airstream Supply Company is designed as the go-to for getting the most out of travels.

“Our founder, Wally Byam, understood that it wasn’t just about selling travel trailers but about helping people see the freedom and excitement you get in crafting your own adventure,” Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and chief executive officer, said. “That vision is at the core of Airstream Supply Company, and we’re excited to offer a new tool for outfitting our customers with great gear and inspiring them with travel stories and trip guides.”

Featured products include Airstream accessories and branded goods, as well as travel and adventure gear recommended by the Airstream community. Additionally, Airstream Supply Company will offer products designed and crafted by artisans who live and work near the travel destinations featured on the site, highlighting local creativity and craftsmanship.

“We’re shining a light on local artisans who embody the same attention to detail and philosophy of craft that we do,” Wheeler said. “Too often today, quality gets sacrificed for convenience and discounts, and we saw an opportunity for disruption with a site that’s more than simply an online store. It’s about curating the travel and camping experience, sharing inspiring stories and supporting the work of craftspeople we’ve discovered out on the road.”

Airstream Supply Company was conceptualized by Airstream Chief Marketing Officer Mollie Hansen, informed by her years of experience in retail marketing and a profound appreciation for Airstream as a true American icon.

“The Airstream world is a deep well of stories – from travel and adventure to innovation and history,” Hansen said. “Airstream Supply Company is a new outlet for us to share those stories, and it will allow us to extend our reach in the outdoor community.”

For more information about Airstream and its product lineup, visit http://www.airstream.com/. For more information on Airstream Supply Company, visit www.airstreamsupplycompany.com.