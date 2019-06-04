Money Concepts sponsors Tennis Challenge during Holy Angels Parish Picnic & Family Festival

SIDNEY – Money Concepts Financial Planning Centre of Sidney will be the corporate sponsor of the Tennis Challenge on June 21 and June 22 at Holy Angels Parish Picnic & Family Festival.

The doubles event will begin at 6 p.m. June 21 and singles at 9 a.m. June 22 at the tennis courts at Lehman High School.

Singles and doubles advanced, intermediate/beginner and 14-and-younger divisions are planned. The fee will be $10 per player and a can of tennis balls. All matches will be an eight game pro-set. Players are guaranteed two matches.

To register and pay online visit www.holyangelsparishpicnic.org. Registration forms also are at Holy Angels Parish Office, 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

For more information, call Amy West at 937-726-8603.