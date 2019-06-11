Gov. DeWine appoints Martin Given

COLUMBUS – Ferguson Construction Co. Chief Executive Officer Martin (Mick) Given has been appointed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Executive Workforce Board.

The board is made up of 30 individuals across the state. The mission of the Executive Workforce Board is to “focus on preparing Ohioans for in-demand, quality wage jobs that give our state a strategic economic advantage.”

The Executive Workforce Board is made up of a group of innovative leaders in business, education and workforce development. This group is responsible for advising the governor and his staff about the emerging workforce needs, solutions and best practices. The group members also engage in communities and state agencies and are stakeholders in Ohio. The Executive Workforce Board also is tasked with identifying ways to prepare those who are going into the workforce with the needed skills for in-demand jobs.

The governor has scheduled the first meeting with the board for June 12. Other meetings will be conducted in the coming months.