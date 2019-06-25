Crane Pumps & Systems lends a hand in the Miami Valley

PIQUA – Philanthropic involvement was an important principle to Crane Co.’s founder, R.T. Crane, in 1855, and the associates of Crane Pumps & Systems in Piqua continue to make it a priority.

With several employees and customers residing in the Miami Valley region, Crane Pumps & Systems prefers to dedicate service hours and charitable funds in the local community. This year, the months of May and June have provided both opportunistic and tragic events in southwest Ohio that afforded the company to help Miami Valley in several ways.

The Ohio tornadoes that touched down in late May destroyed several homes and businesses in the Dayton and Celina areas. Crane Pumps & Systems, located just 30 miles north of Dayton, recognized the devastation of this weather event not only due to proximity to its Piqua facilities but also because several employees and employees’ families reside in affected areas. To support the disaster relief efforts, Crane Pumps & Systems (on behalf of The Crane Fund for Widows and Children) presented a $5,000 donation to The American Red Cross.

In June, Crane Pumps & Systems’ employees teamed up with Champaign County’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity to assist with a new house build. Habitat for Humanity is a world leader in addressing the issues of impoverished housing. HFHCCO has constructed 10 homes since 2007 in Champaign County alone. Crane Pumps & Systems sent 31 employees to the Urbana job site the week of June 10, devoting 217 work hours installing roofing, building a front porch and other various construction projects.

While the last few weeks were unusually busy with benevolent efforts, Crane Pumps & Systems’ employees are no strangers to community outreach. In 2018, its employees volunteered more than 900 hours to various organizations including The Bethany Center in Piqua, The Salvation Army Summer Feeding Program in Piqua and Elizabeth’s New Life Center in Sidney. In addition to service hours, Crane Pumps & Systems (on behalf of The Crane Fund for Widows and Children) also presented checks to several local agencies totaling $60,000.

With two manufacturing and office locations in Piqua, Crane Pumps & Systems’ employees are thankful for the opportunities to directly serve and make an impact in the local community. Philanthropic involvement continues to be a pillar of the culture at Crane Pumps & Systems and a practice that gives employees a sense of pride.

Crane Pumps & Systems is constantly looking for local candidates to join the team in Piqua. Individuals can visit www.cranepumps.com/Ohio to view open positions and apply.