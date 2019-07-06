Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes Troy Prenger

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency welcomed Troy Prenger to the agency.

He will be part of the financial services team and will be based out of the Maria Stein office.

Prenger has earned the right to use the Certificate in Investment and Performance Measurement designation and has passed the FINRA Series 65. He has more than six years of experience in investment and financial services.

He is a graduate of Wright State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degrees in both finance and accounting. Prenger resides in Maria Stein with his wife, Leah, and their son and is a member of St. Johns Parish.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.