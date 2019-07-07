Dietz joins Premier Vision Group

MINSTER – Premier Vision Group announced the addition of Dr. Andrea K. Dietz to its Minster office.

Dr. Dietz will begin seeing patients on July 8. She focuses on primary eye care and specializes in pediatric eye care (InfantSEE provides free exams between 6-12 months), ocular surface disease (dry eye, infections, cysts, foreign body removals), specialty contact lenses (bifocal, astigmatism, transition and color), myopia control (slowing down the progression of nearsightedness), treatment of glaucoma and age related macular degeneration, amblyopia (lazy or crossed eyes) and diabetic ocular evaluations.

Dietz grew up in Coldwater along with her seven siblings on a small dairy farm. She graduated from The Ohio State University College of Optometry in June 2011 with her Doctor of Optometry cum laude and did her undergraduate at Wright State University.

She currently resides in New Bremen with her husband, Jonathan, and their three sons, Henry, Leo and David.

Premier Vision Group is located at 208 N. Main St. in Minster. To make an appointment with Dr. Dietz, call 419-628-3017.

For more information, visit Premiervisiononline.com.