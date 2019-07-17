Industrial Machining Services purchases building in Vandalia

VANDALIA – Industrial Machining Services, Inc. has purchased a 10,400-square-foot manufacturing and assembly building in Vandalia for expanding its operations.

The property is located at 850 Industrial Park Drive in Vandalia. It sits on a little more than an acre of land. Approximately 8,000 square feet of the property is industrial while about 2,400 square feet is configured as office space. Built in 1992, it has a 16-foot clear height and one drive-in door.

Fort Loramie-based IMS plans to occupy the Vandalia property later this summer after some improvements are made to accommodate IMS’s work, which includes design/build solutions for fabricated equipment, contract machining, food-grade sanitary process installation, packaging sterilization and automation equipment.

Jim Browning was the seller. The sale price was not disclosed, however, the property was marketed and offered for $420,000.

Browning operated Mega Forms at the Vandalia facility for more than 20 years and ran a printing business there, manufacturing extra-long forms that are used by hospitals and the financial services industry throughout the United States.

Browning recently sold Mega Forms to Ennis, Inc., a publicly traded company that together with its subsidiaries and various brands engages in the production and sale of printed business products.

Bryce Bergman will be IMS’s general manager and oversee operations for the Vandalia facility when it opens. The company intends to employ between 10 and 15 personnel, including welders and engineers.

Industrial Machining Services was founded in 1996 and has a customer base located throughout the U.S. and in some international markets. IMS currently operates out of 74,000-square-feet of manufacturing space split between two Fort Loramie locations. The Vandalia expansion will be utilized for welding and manufacturing as well as a logistical hub for southern markets. IMS currently employs 75 people at its Fort Loramie locations and has numerous job postings on its website.

Industrial Property Brokers Principal Tim Echemann was the only broker involved in the building sale.