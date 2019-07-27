Edward Jones financial adviser DiAnne Karas receives Spirit of Caring Award

SIDNEY – DiAnne Karas of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney recently received the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize those financial advisers who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.

Karas is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial adviser can achieve, officials said. She has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to her clients, community, other financial advisers, branch teams and their regional network.

Karas said she is honored to receive the award.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Karas said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone.”

Karas was one of 280 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers to receive the award.

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

Visit edwardjones.com for more information.