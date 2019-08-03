Report: Ohio doing better on a global stage thanks to manufacturing export growth

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ohio improved from “B-” to “B” in its global position due to higher manufacturing export growth, an annual report from Ball State University said.

The state also improved from “C-” to “C” in its human capital and “D” to “C-” in its benefits costs due to relatively lower health care premiums. Ohio kept the following grades constant: “A” in logistics, “B” in manufacturing and “C” in productivity and innovation, tax climate and liability gap. The state declined from “B” to “B-” in its diversification.

The 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

These specific measures include manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, diversification of the industries, state-level productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate and global reach.

Individuals can visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry at mfgscorecard.cberdata.org.