Airstream, Think About Your Eyes team up for a road trip

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, maker of the “Silver Bullet” travel trailer, announced a partnership with Think About Your Eyes, a national awareness campaign dedicated to educating the public on the benefits of vision health and the importance of annual comprehensive eye exams.

Airstream and Think About Your Eyes will join forces with the Daily Bumps, a YouTube family, to embark on a road trip out west where they’ll create unforgettable moments only possible with healthy vision.

Maintaining healthy vision can mean seeing more clearly, learning more easily, preserving vision for life and better experiencing fun moments with loved ones this summer. When it comes to summer adventures, a recent survey conducted by the campaign of more than 1,000 U.S. parents of kids ages 2-17 found that nearly half of the families (43 percent) ranked road trips as a top vacation and 53 percent of those surveyed thought a road trip is a great way to see the country.

To inspire parents and their children, Think About Your Eyes, Airstream and the Daily Bumps will embark on a road trip full of adventures big and small. Along the way they will visit several incredible sights to show how healthy vision helps individuals appreciate life’s most beautiful and meaningful moments.

The Daily Bumps family will be heading out west on Aug. 12 to begin their one-week journey. Before they hit the road, they made sure to visit the eye doctor for their annual comprehensive eye exams to make sure their sights are clear on the road. Their trip will utilize Airstream’s Classic Smart Trailer and include a tour of Yosemite National Park and Boise, Idaho, for a lesson in making french fries.

“Our partnership with Airstream and the Daily Bumps demonstrates the importance of maintaining your vision health, so that you can enjoy life’s adventures,” said Jane Balek, executive director of Think About Your Eyes. “Scheduling an annual comprehensive eye exam is vital to keeping eyes healthy, and with school starting soon, it’s a great time to schedule an exam so they can start the school year right.”

For more information on Think About Your Eyes and to find an eye doctor, visit ThinkAboutYourEyes.com.

To follow the journey, visit The Daily Bumps’ YouTube page and join the conversation with the hashtag #ShareYourSights. For further information on Airstream and the Classic Smart Trailer, visit www.airstream.com.