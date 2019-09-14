Gordmans schedules grand opening celebration

COLUMBUS – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, will debut two new Gordmans stores in London and Sidney.

Gordmans’ grand opening celebrations begin with ribbon cuttings at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 2290 W. Michigan St. in Sidney and 222 Lafayette St., Suite A in London.

As part of Gordmans’ commitment to these communities, the retailer will present a $1,000 check donation to both London High School and Sidney High School.

Community members are invited to Gordmans’ grand opening ribbon cuttings, joining city and chamber of commerce representatives before stepping inside the new stores.

The new stores are a part of a Gordmans grand opening tour celebration, which includes 17 new Gordmans stores opening this September across the country. By the end of the year, there will be more than 150 Gordmans across the country.

At the grand opening celebration, guests will enjoy:

• Free gift plus shopping cards: The first 100 guests in line at the grand opening celebrations will have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card. They also will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag.

• Rewards: Gordmans guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, double-double points, a birthday gift and more.

• Gordmans credit card savings: Gordmans guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases.