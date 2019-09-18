Rhodes State to host Randstad North America chief human resources officer

LIMA – Rhodes State College’s Small Business Development Center and Spherion Staffing are hosting a special luncheon with keynote speaker Jim Link, chief human resources officer at Randstad North America, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Keese Hall Multipurpose Center.

The cost for the seminar is $15 per person and includes lunch.

Link will highlight how to engage the workforce of the future, the financial impact of attraction, as well as addressing retention and engagement in today’s workplace in his two presentations.

“The SBDC at Rhodes State College is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Spherion Staffing to share Mr. Link’s expertise locally,” Kathy Keller, the director of Rhodes State’s Small Business Development Center, said. “Human Capital is one of the most important components to a successful business. We want to afford our local businesses a resource to address concerns in our workforce.”

Individuals can register online at Eventbrite, http://ow.ly/YjTQ30pnJcp, or call Rebecca at 419-995-8032.