Lawn care app launches in Sidney

SIDNEY – Lawn Love, an app similar to Uber or Lyft but for professional lawn care services, is launching in Sidney.

The service enables its users to instantly schedule, review and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website. The platform is powered by satellite imaging software that reviews a property and generates a quote in less than two minutes.

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote and schedule the service,” Lawn Love founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi said. “It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners.”

Lawn Love has partnered with hundreds of small lawn care businesses across the state. It aims to provide these businesses with innovative scheduling, job routing and payment software that will help business owners streamline their operations.

“The average lawn care company in Sidney has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models,” Yamaguchi said. “By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and Brightview.”

The company was founded in 2014 to revolutionize lawn care services for the 80 percent of American households that have a lawn. Lawn Love has since partnered with more than 20,000 independent lawn care contractors. Lawn Love has completed more than half a million jobs across 120 cities in the United States.

“Lawn Love is great for growing a small business and expanding it to something larger,’ lawn care provider Albert Milam said.

Each independent contractor goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work. Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more.

For more information, visit https://lawnlove.com.