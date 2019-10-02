Gordmans hiring seasonal employees ahead of the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring hundreds of seasonal associates across the country to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season and will host a job fair at each of its 158 store locations from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9.

Gordmans is seeking friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to deliver on its commitment to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the exciting holiday shopping season.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.

Seasonal jobs at Gordmans provide flexible schedules and an associate discount on Gordmans’ merchandise.

Gordmans is located at 2290 Michigan St. in Sidney.