Barga joins Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

VERSAILLES – Katie Barga joined the Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center team as a physical therapist in September.

A native of Russia, Barga graduated from Russia High School in 2011. Following high school, she attended The Ohio State University where she earned her Bachelor of Exercise Science in 2015 She received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Dayton in 2018.

Barga has professional work experience in the outpatient, skilled nursing, acute care and inpatient rehabilitation settings over her two-year professional career. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Barga and her husband, Adam, live in Russia. They have one child, Emma. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and extended family, attending local community and athletic events and running. Barga is well-known in the area as a Russia track state champion and an Ohio State University all-American.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to join the highly-regarded therapy team at Versailles Rehab,” Barga said. “They are wonderful to work with, and I already feel part of the team. With me being from Russia and my husband originally from Versailles, we are well-acquainted with many community members. It’s such an honor to care for them, and I enjoy seeing familiar faces.”

“We are fortunate to have Katie at Versailles Rehab,” Stephen Winner, director of rehab, said. “In her short time here already, she is in high demand for her services, thanks greatly to her kind and encouraging approach.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the therapy programs offered at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center should call 937-526-0112 or visit on the web at versaillesrehab.com.

Rehab at Versailles offers inpatient and outpatient therapy to people of all ages. It employs local therapists and is open seven days a week. Specialty programs offered are Parkinson’s therapy, post surgery rehab, orthopedic rehab, joint replacement, vestibular (balance) rehab, cardiac recovery, pulmonary rehab, stroke recovery, wound care, manual therapy, pain management, sports medicine and much more.