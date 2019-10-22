Sidney CPA firm announces promotions

SIDNEY – McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs announced the promotion of four certified public accountants within the firm.

Danielle Magoto has been promoted to manager. Magoto has been with the firm since 2013 and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a major in accounting and a minor in finance. Magoto specializes in all areas of taxation. She lives in Versailles with her husband and son.

Kevin Schlarman has also been promoted to manager. Schlarman graduated from The Ohio State University with a major in business administration focusing on accounting and finance and has been with the firm since 2016. Schlarman previously had four years’ experience in corporate tax accounting prior to joining the firm. Schlarman specializes in all areas of taxation and financial planning. Schlarman lives in Osgood with his wife and daughter.

Darian Mescher has been promoted to senior accountant. Mescher joined the firm in 2016 after graduating from Urbana University with a double major in accounting and business management. Mescher specializes in corporate and individual taxation with a focus on farm taxation and is also a Quickbooks Certified ProAdvisor. Mescher lives in Maria Stein with her husband.

Macy Guillozet has also been promoted to senior accountant. Guillozet joined the firm in 2016 after graduating from Wright State University, majoring in accounting. Guillozet specializes in all areas of taxation. Guillozet lives in Fort Loramie with her husband and son.

All of our CPAs are members of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

McCrate & DeLaet is a CPA firm in Sidney. Visit its website at www.mccrate.com to learn more about the firm.