Fanning Howey ranks top in the state

CELINA – A recent report by Building Design+Construction ranks Fanning Howey top in K-12 school design among architecture firms headquartered in Ohio.

Building Design+Construction is a national magazine reporting on the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

Ten firms headquartered in Ohio were mentioned in BD+C’s list of the top 140 K-12 school sector architecture firms for 2019. Of those 10 firms, Fanning Howey ranked first in the state and 23rd in the nation. The report ranks architecture firms based on the amount of design revenue from the previous year.

Fanning Howey also ranked 80th nationally for architecture/engineering firms in all market sectors.

“Fanning Howey’s success is built on our promise to create smarter places for learning,” said Steve Wilczynski, executive director of Fanning Howey’s Ohio operations. “We use the power of design to help our school clients succeed. And their success is our success.”