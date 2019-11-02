Dickman Supply named IMARK Member of the Year

SIDNEY – IMARK, a member-owned marketing group comprised of more than 900 independent electrical distributors, recently named Dickman Supply as its Member of the Year for 2018-19.

As one of Midwest Ohio’s leading suppliers of industrial and electrical products, Dickman Supply prides itself on effective implementation of IMARK marketing, training programs and outstanding support of IMARK preferred suppliers, company officials said.

“To be able to carry on Dickman supply’s tradition of hard work, and then to be recognized for that as Member of the Year is just an honor,” said Jason Geise, president and co-owner of Dickman Supply.

Geise and his two brothers, Chris and Kevin, took over ownership of Dickman Supply in the beginning of 2019.

“Being a member of IMARK is so beneficial not only for us but for our customers as well,” Geise said. “It allows us to give our customers great prices on quality products and an impressive selection at each of our four locations, all while giving our customers the attentive, top-quality service of a local business.”

Dickman Supply puts a strong emphasis on being knowledgeable about the products and solutions it provides, company officials said.

“Giving our customers the best possible solution is always our goal,” Geise said, “and to do that, participating in IMARK’s online training is key. Just being a distributor of industrial and electrical supplies isn’t enough; we strive to reach new heights in what we can accomplish every day. Our high participation in IMARK’s training program is a reflection of that.”