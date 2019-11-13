Bob Evans Restaurants to provide Thanksgiving meals for 100 families in need

NEW ALBANY – Bob Evans Restaurants is inviting guests to join in supporting families in need this holiday season.

For the first 100 people who order a Farmhouse Feast online on Nov. 14, Bob Evans will donate a Farmhouse Feast to their local food bank.

“People look to us to be a big part of their Thanksgiving celebrations, whether that’s joining us in the restaurants on that day or serving a Farmhouse Feast to their loved ones at home. We serve Thanksgiving meals all year, so in a lot of ways, our brand is synonymous with the holiday,” Bob Holtcamp, chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said. “We’re a big part of our communities during the holiday season, so it was important to us to find a way to give back.”

Each Farmhouse Feast is fully cooked and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast – which feeds eight-10 people – includes slow-roasted turkey and hickory-smoked ham, as well as Thanksgiving classics made with the same farm fresh ingredients Bob Evans serves every day, like bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, fresh-baked rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie. Farmhouse Feasts also are available for smaller groups of four and eight.

Guests can order their Farmhouse Feast by calling, ordering online or in restaurant at any Bob Evans location with pickups available through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

For those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, all Bob Evans locations will host guests until 8 p.m. Nov. 28. Guests can order from the full breakfast menu until 11 a.m., then a limited breakfast menu and special Thanksgiving meal thereafter that includes a choice of entrée, three sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99. There also will be a premium option available, including both ham and turkey, for $16.99.

For more information, heating instructions and to order a Farmhouse Feast, visit www.BobEvans.com/farmhouse-feast.