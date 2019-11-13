Nominations are open for BBB Spark Award

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton & the Miami Valley announced nominations are open for the 2020 BBB Spark Award.

The annual award program seeks to identify trustworthy entrepreneurs age 35 and younger and new business owners less than three years in operation.

The BBB Spark Award is the only award of its kind in North America. It was started to fill a gap that BBB identified in the marketplace – early-stage entrepreneurs and new business owners that demonstrate trust had no recognition platform.

Applications and nominations are accepted online at http://bit.ly/DaytonSparkAward. The deadline to nominate an organization is Feb. 3, 2020. Nominated companies must complete and submit their entries by March 2, 2020. Organizations may self-nominate. Award criteria also can be found at this website.

The Spark Award winners will be announced on May 12 during the BBB’s Eclipse Integrity Awards. Additionally, recipients will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

“Trustmakers are a special breed of entrepreneur,” said John North, president and CEO of BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley. “They demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community. It’s an exclusive honor and just the beginning of a meaningful relationship that BBB will build with award winners. The BBB starts with trust and trust starts with a spark.”

Anyone with questions regarding this recognition may call 937-610-2277 or email ssword@dayton.bbb.org.

The awards are sponsored by many local organizations, including SOCHE.