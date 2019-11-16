Rhodes State College’s Northwest Ohio PTAC to host free small business funding seminar

LIMA – Rhodes State College’s Northwest Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center is hosting a special informational event for small businesses interested in learning how to tap into $3 billion of potential funding available through the Small Business Innovation Research and the Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

This event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Findlay Hancock County Area Chamber of Commerce located at 123 E. Main Cross St. in Findlay. Businesses may register online at https://www.center-gateway.com/#/events or by calling 419-995-8283.

The SBIR/STTR programs provide early stage funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas such as unmanned systems, advanced materials, health, cybersecurity and defense.

“A SBIR grant was instrumental in creating the company 23 and Me that you may have seen advertising on TV,” Northwest Ohio PTAC Coordinator Kent Kahn said. “With SBIR grant funding to enhance its genetic research, 23 and Me generated sales of $475 million last year.”

The SBIR/STTR programs execute more than 5,000 new awards annually, which allow innovators to advance new technologies and are credited for creating thousands of new jobs.

The Northwest Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center helps small businesses obtain federal, state and local government contracts. It is funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, Ohio Development Services Agency and Rhodes State College.