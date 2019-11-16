Ohio Living agencies named to Top 500 of the 2019 ABILITY HomeCare Elite

COLUMBUS – Three Ohio Living locations have been named to the Top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

HomeCare Elite annually identifies the top 25 percent of agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice agencies in greater Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown were named to the Top 500. Its greater Cleveland was named in the top 25 percent.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care, and sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.

Ohio Living CEO Laurence C. Gumina credited an unparalleled commitment to quality with Ohio Living’s capability to achieve HomeCare Elite recognition.

“We focus on excellent outcomes at every level every day,” Gumina said. “Talent drives outcomes, and I believe our teammates are the best in the business.”

“We’re pleased to recognize Ohio Living for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network, said. “Ohio Living’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial health.

In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.