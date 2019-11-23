Edison State recognizes National Apprenticeship Week with signing event

PIQUA – In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Edison State Community College held a signing event to highlight its partnership with Troy-based Stillwater Technologies, LLC.

During the event, Brandon Bingamon, of Troy, signed a registered apprenticeship agreement with Edison State and Stillwater Technologies, continuing a structured pathway to become a CNC machinist.

CNC machinists work with computer numeric controlled heavy machinery from setup to operation to produce parts and tools from metal, plastic or other materials using precise equipment that cuts, grinds or drills into the material. Machinists are charged with making sure machines are working at full capacity, are stocked with needed materials, well-maintained and perform periodic checks on output.

Bingamon is the third Edison State student placed as an apprentice at Stillwater Technologies, LLC.

“Stillwater Technologies is a company that truly values the learn and earn model through registered apprenticeship,” said Brandi Olberding, director of apprenticeships and work-based learning at Edison State. “They promote and encourage continued higher qualifications and education for their employees, not only in the classroom but also on the job. We appreciate this continued partnership and finding solutions for the workforce.”

It is through this registered apprenticeship that Bingamon will follow the earn as you learn model. Upon completion, Bingamon will not only hold a nationally recognized portable credential, but he also will achieve several college-level stackable technical certificates in manufacturing systems that can be applied to the workforce or used to advance his education.

As a registered apprenticeship sponsor, Edison State currently works with 16 area employers to support 23 apprentices in 10 occupations. Those occupations include accounting technician, CNC set-up programming–milling and turning, e-commerce specialist, firefighter paramedic, general insurance associate, machinist, maintenance mechanic, nurse assistant–certified and wirer.

“Edison State experiences continued success as a registered apprenticeship sponsor based on our culture of flexibility, individualized pathways and customization. We thrive within the one-on-one environment of true partnerships, and we leverage our agility to move at the ‘speed of business,’” Edison State President Doreen Larson said.

Bingamon and Plant Superintendent Don Doggett also were presented with a certificate of acknowledgement from Joshua Tovey, southwest regional liaison of lieutenant governor’s office.

National Apprenticeship Week, now in its fifth year, is a nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing valuable information to career seekers.

For more information on the apprenticeship opportunities available at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/apprenticeships or contact Brandi Olberding, director of apprenticeships and work-based learning, at bolberding@edisonohio.edu or 937-381-1533.