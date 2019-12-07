$11,000 in scholarships offered by Midwest Electric

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric aims to uplift the next generation of leaders, provide local youth with resources to succeed and give back to its members through its scholarship program, which is accepting applications.

Each spring, Midwest Electric grants $11,000 to West Central Ohio high school seniors through two scholarship programs – the general scholarship for high-performing students and the Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship.

To apply, students must be a child or legal ward of a year-round residential Midwest Electric member and must be a graduating senior with all the basic credits for college, vocational or technical school entrance.

One winner at the local level also will be eligible for additional statewide scholarships totaling $38,200 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

The General Children of Members Scholarship will distribute $9,000. It requires recipients to have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.

There will be six winners in boys and girls divisions. The first-place girl and boy win $2,000, the second-place girl and boy win $1,500, and the third-place girl and boy win $1,000.

The top student will go on to compete in Columbus for 24 additional statewide awards.

The Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship will award $2,000. It requires recipients to have a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 and is for students who have overcome adversity or personal challenges in pursuit of their goals. There will be one overall winner.

For more information, contact Kecia Schmerge at 800-962-3830 or email kschmerge@midwestrec.com. For applications, contact a high school guidance counselor or visit www.midwestrec.com and click the My Community tab for the scholarship link.

Completed applications are due Jan. 15, 2020.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.