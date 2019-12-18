St. Henry, Antwerp residents win electric co-op Christmas contest

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative announced two winners for their joint Griswold Christmas Lights Contest, a partnership aimed at showcasing and celebrating the holiday spirit of their members, most of whom live in rural portions of northwest and west central Ohio, as well as north east Indiana.

After members of the electric cooperatives submitted photos of their outdoor light displays, entries were posted on the corresponding company’s Facebook page and were voted upon. A single winner for each co-op was announced Dec. 13 on Facebook. Together, the contests reached nearly 8,000 people online.

Members Ben and Jenni Miller, of St. Henry, won Midwest Electric’s contest. The couple and their three children put up the display together. The Miller children include Hayden (4), Arlo (2) and Lennox (4 months).

“I grew up decorating our house with tons of lights,” Ben Miller said. “We used to use a golf ball retriever fully extended to cover our large pine trees with lights. Now, I absolutely love re-living some of my favorite Christmas traditions.”

Member Sandy Lockhart, of Antwerp, and her daughter Heather Dzib, son-in-law Rene and three children Nathan, Brianna and Brooke, won Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative’s contest. The family all decorates every year together, and their home has become a must-see community attraction around Christmas time.

“We have always loved decorating,” Sandy Lockhart said. “We started doing so much outside about 15 years ago and love to add to it every year. We love to hear from our neighbors and friends about how much joy our lights bring to them, too. Christmas is our favorite holiday as we celebrate the birth of our savior.”

Both winners received a $50 bill credit from their electric cooperative for their hard work, efforts and time.