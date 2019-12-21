Waldick elected president of Ohio prosecuting attorney group

LIMA — Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick has been elected as president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

He was elected Allen County prosecutor in 2004 and will seek re-election to a fifth term in 2020. During the course of his career, Waldick has tried numerous high-profile cases, including numerous death penalty cases, and his trial work has been featured on television news shows.

Waldick lectures frequently on internet safety, cyberbullying and the implications of social media in felony trial work. He has served as a faculty member at the National Advocacy Center of the National District Attorneys Association and as an adjunct professor of law at the Ohio Northern University College of Law for more than 30 years.

“I am honored to be able to serve as the president of the OPAA and look forward to working with the Ohio General Assembly to advocate for policies that help prosecutors seek justice and to once again make the well-being of law-abiding citizens a priority by holding criminals accountable for their actions,” Waldick said in a prepared statement.