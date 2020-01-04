Better Breather Club Program to be offered at Versailles Rehab

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced its new bi-monthly American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club Program.

The first meeting will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 8. It will be held in the main dining room at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Community members are invited to learn better ways to cope with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary fibrosis and asthma while getting the supports of others in similar situations.

The featured speaker will be Shannon Condon, speech therapist and Betters Breathers Club certified facilitator. The first topic will be understanding the respiratory system and lung disease.

This is a free meeting and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Director of Rehab Stephen Winner at 937-526-0112 or swinner@remedytherapy.net.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care with memory care as well as outpatient therapy services. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances and Medicaid.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the new American Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club Program at Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour may call 937-526-5570.