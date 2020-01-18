State of the Heart Care employees named to committees

GREENVILLE – State of the Heart Care announced two of its employees recently were chosen as National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization committee members.

Barb Bell, director of business development, was chosen to be a member of MyNHPCO’s Development/PR/Marketing Steering Committee. This committee is heavily involved in the marketing world of NHPCO with tasks such as developing community chat sessions, responding to comments and questions on NHPCO’s discussion group page, creating and updating resource material and attending meetings at national conferences while assisting with MyNHPCO activities and promoting MyNHPCO.

Bell said she wanted to apply because she thought it would broaden her knowledge of Hospice and would be a good opportunity for State of the Heart Care as it moves into the future of health care changes. She also thought it would be a great networking opportunity because members can gain new ideas and best practices from other professionals on the committee.

The committee meets monthly, and Bell will be a member for the next three years.

Kelley Hall, nurse practitioner, recently was chosen to be a member of NHPCO’s Palliative Care Advisory Council. Members of this council provide NHPCO with their own experiences and knowledge on palliative care while giving valuable insight on current issues in the health care world.

According to NHPCO, the council will support provider members as they expand and continue their efforts in providing palliative care, assist with the development of resources and tools related to palliative care delivery, and offer recommendations for palliative care education.

Hall said she wanted to be a voice for the smaller rural palliative care providers.

The council meets monthly with its first meeting at the end of January. Hall will be a member of the council for the next two years.

For more information on the palliative care services State of the Heart Care offers, contact a team member at 800-417-7535.