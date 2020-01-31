Wilson Health welcomes new family medicine physician

SIDNEY – Dr. Cara Wolters has joined Wilson Health Medical Group and the medical staff of Wilson Health.

A graduate of Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney, Wolters has returned to the area to practice family medicine and care for patients in the community.

“We are proud to have Dr. Wolters on our team,” said Dr. Michael Trygstad, interim chief medical officer and medical director of WHMG. “We followed Cara’s medical school journey closely over the years and knew that if the opportunity presented itself we would love to have join our medical group. We feel privileged that Dr. Wolters chose us, and we couldn’t be happier that she is back home caring for patients in our community.”

With a specialization in family health, Wolters’ areas of focus also includes chronic disease management and health education and prevention. She also is certified as a natural procreative technology medical consultant for infertility.

Wolters earned her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and remained there to complete her residency in family medicine. She completed her undergraduate degree in biology from Ohio Northern University in Ada.

The 2014 recipient of Wilson Health’s Physician Memorial Scholarship, Wolters is passionate about giving back to her community. Over the years, she has actively participated in service trips to Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica. She resides in Sidney with her husband and two children.

Wolters is welcoming new patients at her practice located at 1205 Fairington Road in Sidney. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 937-492-8431 or visit wilsonhealth.org.