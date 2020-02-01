Ohio TechCred grant supports Edison State, Midmark partnership

PIQUA – To continue to build on a robust partnership, Midmark Corp. has recently taken advantage of available funding through the Ohio TechCred grant.

Midmark, who has utilized CNC machinist training from the Center for Workforce Development and Education at Edison State Community College since 2011, now can send up to 15 employees through the six-month blended learning program per funding period at no cost to them through reimbursement. At the end of the program, employees then are eligible to apply credentials to short-term technical certificates available at Edison State.

“We are very excited to receive funding from the Ohio TechCred grant,” Mark Oldiges, director of manufacturing at Midmark, said. “Having a highly trained and skilled workforce is very important to Midmark in executing our strategy of delivering high-quality products that improve the experience between the patient and caregiver. This course equips our teammates with machining knowledge and gives them the skills needed to help execute our corporate strategy.”

Ohio’s TechCred program gives businesses the chance to upskill current or future employees, helping them qualify for a better job in today’s tech-infused economy. With Edison State as a training partner, employers have access to numerous short-term, technology-focused and industry-recognized credentials that qualify for funding through Ohio’s TechCred program.

Employers can be reimbursed by up to $2,000 per employee, up to $30,000 total available per funding period, in training costs once the employee has completed a credential.

Edison State offers certificates that qualify for the TechCred program in the areas of apprenticeships, business technology, customized training, health care technology, information technology, IT and cybersecurity, manufacturing, and robotics/automation.

To learn more about the TechCred program at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/techcred.