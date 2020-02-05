Top 25 Women to Watch Gala set for Feb. 29

DAYTON – Women in Business Networking, a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is holding its 11th annual Top 25 Women to Watch Gala on Feb. 29.

The gala will be from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Mandalay Banquet & Event Center, 2700 E. River Road, Moraine. The cost is $90 per ticket, $850 for a table of eight with an honoree or $1,000 for a table of eight without an honoree.

To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/Top25Gala2020 or call 937-610-2261.

WiBN is celebrating 11 years of recognizing some of the Miami Valley’s most influential, empowering, smart and compassionate women through its Top 25 Women to Watch. This year, WiBN celebrates their accomplishments and honors women who have inspired, encouraged, supported and elevated those around them to make the community a better place to live and work.

The WiBN Top 25 Women to Watch Gala is an inspiring and celebratory evening, organizers said. Each honoree has an inspiring story and will challenge all attendees to join them in the good work each does in serving the community, organizers said.

As business and community leaders come together for the celebration, this night will begin with a cocktail hour followed by an elegant dinner where the distinguished Top 25 Women to Watch will be honored. The night concludes with music and dancing.

Honorees in the class of 2019 Top 25 Women to Watch include: Jennifer Baker, Huntington Bank; Judy Brinegar, B63 Line; Catherine Campbell, St. Mary Development Corp.; Julie Cannon, Dayton Children’s Hospital; Marilyn Caporini, The Dayton Water Store; Ann Charles, Dinsmore & Shohl; Phillitia Charlton, Charlton & Charlton Associates; Ann Riegle Crichton, Dayton Metro Library; Shari Cooper, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley; Melissa Dodd, City of Bellbrook; Rachel Goodspeed, CareSource; Myla Cardona-Jones, Sinclair College; Elizabeth Koelker, BDO Center for Healthcare Excellence & Innovation; Wendy Larson, 88th Air Base Wing’s Wright Patterson Air Force Base; Judi MacLeod, Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School; Beth Mann, FLOC, For Love of Children; Heather Martin, MartinInk; Desteni Mason, KTL Performance Mortgage; Amy Matney, Omnicom Workforce Solutions; Dr. Nancy Pook, Kettering Health Network; Briana Snyder, Knack Creative; Kylene Terhune, The Tiny Fit Diva; Kim Vesey, Ohio’s Hospice; Mindy Waldren, Peerless Technologies Corp.; and Missy Mae Walters, United States Department of Agriculture.

A list is available detailing each honoree at https://www.bbb.org/dayton/wibn/honorees/.