SIDNEY – Dawn Macke has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Sidney.

A certified nurse practitioner, Macke earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Wright State University and her Master of Science in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kettering Physician Network Sidney Primary Care is located at 1103 Fairington Drive, Suite 100, in Sidney. For more information or to make an appointment, call 937-497-5561.