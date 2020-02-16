Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes new employee

CELINA – Leugers Insurance Agency announced Ashley Saunders has joined its Celina office as a customer service representative.

She joined the staff in December 2019 and is a licensed property and casualty agent.

Saunders is a graduate of Celina High School. She resides in Celina with her family and enjoys volunteering at her son’s daycare.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.