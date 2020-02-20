U Save Tax Service Inc. locally owned, operated

SIDNEY — U Save Tax Service Inc. is locally owned and operated accounting and tax preparation office located downtown Sidney.

Business partners Stacy Bryant and Sherri Bryant have experience dating 16-plus years each. The office started in Dayton, and moved to Sidney, as Stacy wanted to be more local to home. A short time later, Stacy and Sherri became partners and have maintained the small business in downtown Sidney since.

Staying at reasonable prices, while the economy is raising prices on everything else, and while doing a high demand service, they have managed to attract clientele from all over Ohio, many of which have been dedicated to their service since the first visit. We are dedicated to providing a great customer experience as well.

Accepting walk-ins as well as scheduling appointments has had a very positive effect on our business as well. U Save Tax has continually grown in its time in Sidney, and the future looks very promising as we as well as our office staff go out of their way to provide the best services, at the best prices, for the best clientele.

Located at 108 W. Poplar, just down from the old theater, stop in and see for yourselves.