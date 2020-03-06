Ohio’s unemployment rate remains unchanged in January

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in January 2020, unchanged from December.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 6,300 over the month, from a revised 5,591,900 in December to 5,585,600 in January 2020. Since December 2018, Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,000.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 238,000, up 1,000 from 237,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 10,000 in the past 12 months from 248,000. The January unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.3 percent in January 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in December and down from 4.0 percent in January 2019.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 6,300 over the month, from a revised 5,591,900 in December to 5,585,600 in January, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 938,600, decreased 900 over the month as losses in manufacturing (-1,700) and mining and logging (-100) outpaced gains in construction (+900). The private service-providing sector, at 3,872,700, added 3,200 jobs.

Employment gains in educational and health services (+5,200), leisure and hospitality (+4,300), trade, transportation and utilities (+1,900) and other services (+400) surpassed losses in professional and business services (-6,900), financial activities (-1,600) and information (-100).

Government employment, at 774,300, decreased 8,600 as losses in state (-7,600) and local (-1,500) government exceeded gains in federal government (+500).

From January 2019 to January 2020, non-agricultural wage and salary employment declined 12,500. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 5,200.

Manufacturing lost 6,000 jobs in durable goods (-5,200) and non-durable goods (-800). Construction added 1,600 jobs while mining and logging lost 800 jobs.

Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 4,900 as gains in educational and health services (+10,600), leisure and hospitality (+2,300), other services (+1,000) and financial activities (+200) outweighed losses in professional and business services (-7,400), trade, transportation and utilities (-1,200) and information (-600).

Government employment decreased 12,200 as losses in state (-8,500) and local (-4,900) government exceeded gains in federal government (+1,200).