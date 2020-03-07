Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards grants

SIDNEY – The trustees of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation met late last year to review education grant applications for the 2019-20 school year.

“The Foundation is an extension of our Chamber’s mission that supports education improvement initiatives to better prepare the youth of our community for their eventual entry in the workplace of our members,” Chamber President Jeff Raible said. “Through the generosity of Chamber members, each year we are able to support many wonderful education enrichment programs throughout Shelby County. These are educator driven initiatives that might not otherwise occur if not for the funding from our Foundation.”

In addition to member contributions, support for the Chamber Foundation also includes a $5,000 annual donation from Honda of America that assists the Chamber Foundation with funding education-based projects throughout the county.

Chamber Foundation trustees approved 24 grant requests submitted by Chamber member schools and organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth.

In total, more than $15,800 was granted to Midwest Regional Education Service Center, Sidney City Schools, Botkins Schools, Russia Schools, Shelby County Historical Society, Fairlawn Schools, Jackson Center Schools, Houston Schools, Lehman Catholic High School and the OSU Extension.

In addition, the Chamber Foundation has renewed its pledge for ongoing support for the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County with an annual operating grant.

Information about the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Foundation may be obtained by calling Raible at 937-492-9122 or the Chamber website at www.sidneyshelbychamber.com.