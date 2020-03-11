Misty Manuel joins Upper Valley Family Medicine

TROY – Misty Manuel, a family nurse practitioner, is joining Upper Valley Family Medicine.

Manuel received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio University and her Master of Science in nursing, adult-gerontology-primary care from the University of Cincinnati.

Manuel joins Dr. Irina Gendler, Dr. Catherine Kiley, Dr. Leelmohan Ravikumar and Leah Gale at the practice.

Upper Valley Family Medicine is located at 998 S. Dorset Road, Suite 301. The practice is accepting new patients.

Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-339-9865.