Minster Bank announces chief financial officer to retire, replacement named

MINSTER – Clif Perryman has joined Minster Bank as the controller.

Ken Wuebker, current Minster Bank chief financial officer, will work with his successor through the transition before his upcoming retirement.

“We’re excited to welcome Clif to Minster Bank to lead the accounting and finance areas into the future,” President and CEO Dale Luebke said. “His addition to the leadership team will strengthen our organization and ongoing development as we continue to invest in our strategic growth.”

With more than 40 years at Minster Bank, Wuebker, will transition into retirement. He has been integral to Minster Bank’s success and growth over the years.

Wuebker began his career with Minster Bank in 1978 when the bank was $25 million in assets; with his guidance, Minster Bank has grown to more than $515 million.

“Ken’s experience, knowledge and leadership has been remarkable, and while his advice and counsel will be missed, we wish him well has he moves to the next phase of his life and a well-deserved retirement,” Luebke said.

Perryman brings more than 25 years of experience in finance. He most recently served as information technology asset manager with Crown Corp, where he advised the management teams and managed the IT budget and IT asset portfolio.

Perryman is a Minster native, where he and his wife, Jenny, reside along with their youngest of three children.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $515 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914.

To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.