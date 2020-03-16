Pioneer Electric sets plan to help protect members, employees

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric Cooperative has been proactively planning for the current COVID-19 situation.

The following plans have been put in place effective March 17 for the protection of Pioneer Electric Cooperative members and employees and to help Pioneer do its part, as requested by Gov. Mike DeWine and local and national public health officials, to prevent the spread of the virus.

• The inside lobbies and drive-thrus of the Piqua and Urbana facilities will be closed.

• The Piqua kiosk and the Piqua and Urbana drop boxes will remain available for payments.

• Pioneer’s Annual Meeting on March 28 has been postponed.

• Non-essential face-to-face meetings and appointments may be postponed.

• All community room events with outside organizations have been canceled.

• Cash payments are being discouraged.

• Contractors entering Pioneer facilities will be limited.

Pioneer members-consumers are encouraged to use online payment options including PayNow and SmartHub or the pay by phone options.

Additionally, Pioneer has elevated its cleaning and sanitation protocols, including a focused effort on high-touch areas and surfaces throughout its facilities. Employees will be split more evenly between the two offices to help ensure continued service in the event of contamination at either facility.

Pioneer’s main focus during this time is safety and continued service for its members while providing the best working environment possible for its employees and slowing the spread of the virus.

“We take our responsibility to keep our employees and members safe seriously, and we will continue to monitor and adjust to the COVID-19 situation,” said Ron Salyer, Pioneer president and CEO.

If members have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to call Pioneer’s offices at 800-762-0997.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.