Honda to suspend production

ANNA – Honda will suspend production at its plants across North America, including the Anna Engine Plant, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda announced Wednesday that it will suspend production for six days beginning March 23, with current plans to return to production on March 31. During this time, Honda will continue full pay for all of its associates.

“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary,” Honda said in a statement. “In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand.”

Approximately 27,600 Honda associates in North America will be affected by this temporary suspension of production. The company will reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles during these six days.

Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants, the company said.

“This production adjustment also will allow Honda associates to better prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Honda said in the statement. “This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”

The affected automobile production plants include the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio. Also affected is Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Honda of Canada Manufacturing – Plants 1 & 2, and Honda de Mexico – Celaya Auto Plant.

The affected powertrain plants include the Honda of America Manufacturing Anna Engine Plant and Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America in Ohio. Also affected is Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, Honda of Canada Manufacturing Engine Plant and Honda de Mexico – Celaya Transmission Plant.