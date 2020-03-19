Moeller Brew Barn offering carry-out sales

TROY —In response to Governor Mike DeWine’s orders to close all restaurants to the public, Moeller Brew Barn has made adjustments to offer their brick oven pizzas and handcrafted food, along with growler fill-ups, as a carry-out service. Starting March 17th, customers can call 937-552-9430 to place orders. Carryout will be available every week, Tuesday through Sunday from 11am-8pm.

“The Troy community has been incredibly welcoming and supportive of us as a new business here in the Historic Downtown. We will remain open as a carry-out service and offer our best-selling menu items and growler fill-ups while adhering to the Ohio Department of Health Director’s orders,” said owner Nick Moeller.

The Growler Sale will continue with $9 growler fill-ups and $5 howler fill-ups. For a limited time, purchase a gift card valued at $50, for only $40. 10% of all carry out sales will benefit St. Pat’s Soup Kitchen in Troy.

Orders can be picked up by coming in the front doors at 214 W. Main St. If customers are unable to stop by the taproom for carry-out, DoorDash and GrubHub delivery services are also available. Online menus can be found at moellerbrewbarn.com/carryoutmenu.

Moeller Brew Barn started in Maria Stein, Ohio in 2015 with the goal of bringing fresh quality craft beer to local communities. In 2019, a second brewery and taproom opened in Troy, in an historic church located at 214 W. Main St., across from the Miami County Courthouse.