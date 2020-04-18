LaRose announces March new business filing numbers

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 13,399 new businesses filed in March, an increase of more than 2,000 compared to February, and similar to numbers from March of 2019.

“During this pandemic, we expected new business filings to slow down as Ohioans adapt to the stay-at-home order, but we have seen just the opposite,” LaRose said. “In fact, thousands of new LLCs, S-Corps and others have been created to provide innovative new services and products here in Ohio and throughout the country, with numbers on par with last year’s record breaking numbers. It is inspiring how Ohio’s businesses are facing these challenges head on with that can-do attitude, which has long characterized Buckeye State entrepreneurs. Each of us should do all we can to support local business.”

While the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office’s in-person services remain closed for walk-ins during this pandemic, it has made a drop box and scheduled appointments available. Also, online services are fully operational and the office continues to work remotely processing new filings. All new businesses should use the online filing system on Ohio Business Central at OhioBusinessCentral.gov.