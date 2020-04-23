Honda extends production suspension through May 8

ANNA – Honda announced Thursday that it’s extending the production suspension for its automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America, including the Anna Engine Plant, by one week through May 8.

Honda began its automobile production suspension in North America on March 23 as a result of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

The company also announced the majority of salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the United States will be furloughed for an additional week and will return to work on May 8 or 11, depending on location. This is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April.

Additionally, Honda of South Carolina Mfg., Inc., which produces powersports products including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, has suspended production through May 1. HSC is scheduled to resume production May 4. HSC originally suspended production on March 26.

Honda will continue to provide updates on its business and actions on Hondanews.com.